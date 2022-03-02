SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on SurgePays in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SurgePays stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

In other news, Director David Allen May bought 53,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $100,572.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 55,882 shares of company stock valued at $104,157 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

