Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Switch in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Switch’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.14.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

