MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $852.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.43. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

