Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRHC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

