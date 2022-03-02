Franchise Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $40.62 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

