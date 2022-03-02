Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of CDEV opened at $8.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

