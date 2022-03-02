JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

