Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMSO. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 32.50 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 31.36 ($0.42).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 34.72 ($0.47) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -1.43. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($70,843.96). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné purchased 306,748 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($135,820.26).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

