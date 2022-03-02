BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 700 by Barclays

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 308.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.50) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.45) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.10) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.37) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 171.35 ($2.30) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.53. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 171 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm has a market cap of £34.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

