Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.56) to GBX 2,470 ($33.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.89) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.04).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,798.50 ($24.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £14.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,987.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,951.79. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.52).

In related news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.07), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,072,357.01).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

