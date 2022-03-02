Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Yellow from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yellow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $8.31 on Friday. Yellow has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $427.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yellow will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,403,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 534,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yellow by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yellow by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 691,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Yellow by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 406,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

