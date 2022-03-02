Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $19.15. 18,932 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 10,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 14.29% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

