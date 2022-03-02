Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.81. 50,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 149,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JZXN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jiuzi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

