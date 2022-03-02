Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMPY stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.20. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 91,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.