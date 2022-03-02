Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Down 93.8% in February

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ATVC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVC. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 326,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.