BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BTBD opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

