CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Short Interest Up 672.9% in February

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, an increase of 672.9% from the January 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of CHPM stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. CHP Merger has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CHP Merger by 1,161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,166,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,308 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 311.9% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,712 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in CHP Merger by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 759,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,076,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CHP Merger by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

