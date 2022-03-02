Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) vs. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Financial Review

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile 10.83% 2.48% 1.69% PTC 27.21% 17.89% 7.61%

2.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cheetah Mobile and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A PTC 0 2 6 0 2.75

PTC has a consensus price target of $147.13, suggesting a potential upside of 33.59%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and PTC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $238.87 million 0.75 $63.87 million $0.10 12.50 PTC $1.81 billion 7.18 $476.92 million $4.20 26.22

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile. Cheetah Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PTC beats Cheetah Mobile on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business. It develops a platform that offers critical applications for users and global content distribution channels for business partners, which are powered by the proprietary cloud-based data analytics engines. The company was founded on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

