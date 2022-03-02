Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €200.00 ($224.72) to €215.00 ($241.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($261.80) to €243.00 ($273.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($275.28) to €256.00 ($287.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

