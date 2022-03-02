Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 740,630 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

