Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.22.

TSE:GIL opened at C$48.53 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$35.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.94, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

