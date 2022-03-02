Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

ORMP stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $379.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 164,018 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $415,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,709,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,626,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

