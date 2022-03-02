Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

GBT stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

