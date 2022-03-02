Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,700,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.