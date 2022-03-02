StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
GALT stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $110.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.93. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.70.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
