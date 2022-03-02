StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

GALT stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $110.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.93. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

