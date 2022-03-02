Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after acquiring an additional 679,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 135,253 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Laureate Education by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 216,725 shares during the period.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

