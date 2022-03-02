OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OMRNY opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. OMRON has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $107.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OMRON will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OMRON in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after buying an additional 109,507 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

