StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Castlight Health stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

