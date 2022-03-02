B. Riley Weighs in on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

