Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aaron’s in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

AAN stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 141,779 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 98,837 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.