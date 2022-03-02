Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.92, but opened at $19.02. Farfetch shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 43,304 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.