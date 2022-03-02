Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Decreases By 95.7%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the January 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.73.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)
