Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

USA Equities stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. USA Equities has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

