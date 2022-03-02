Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
USA Equities stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. USA Equities has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.
USA Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USA Equities (USAQ)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.