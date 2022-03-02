Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the January 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AKBTY opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKBTY shares. HSBC cut Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Akbank T.A.S. from 11.50 to 12.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

