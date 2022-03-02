Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Anglo American Platinum to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ANGPY opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

