ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Shares Up 16%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) shot up 16% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.34. 108,020,671 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.
