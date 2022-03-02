FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 7,103 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

