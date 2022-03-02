Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

UMICY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($49.44) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Umicore stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

