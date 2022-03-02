CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CLPS opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPS. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CLPS Incorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.