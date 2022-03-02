Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ACOR opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.
