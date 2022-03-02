Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACOR opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

