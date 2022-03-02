Urban One (UONEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01. Urban One has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $236.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

