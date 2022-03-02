Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Shares Down 1.5%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.51. 2,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTAP. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,604 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.