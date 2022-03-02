AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Shares Down 1.5%

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.05 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.05 ($0.39). Approximately 1,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The company has a market cap of £51.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.42.

About AEX Gold (LON:AEXG)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

