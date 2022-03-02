Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Up 242.9% in February

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:AABVF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Aberdeen International has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

