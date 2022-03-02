Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €280.00 ($314.61) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($252.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €255.07 ($286.60).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €164.48 ($184.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €159.72 ($179.46) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($283.37). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €187.90.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.