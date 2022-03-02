UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €41.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.07) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.96% from the stock’s previous close.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($53.60) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.74 ($53.65).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €27.34 ($30.72) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($50.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.46.

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

