Liberum Capital Lowers Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Price Target to GBX 75

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.07) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Safestyle UK stock opened at GBX 45.25 ($0.61) on Monday. Safestyle UK has a 12 month low of GBX 42.20 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 68 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.72 million and a P/E ratio of 18.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.39.

About Safestyle UK (Get Rating)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

