Aqua Metals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aqua Metals in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AQMS. StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.07 on Monday. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 654.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

