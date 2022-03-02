Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,800 at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,990 ($26.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.15) to GBX 1,550 ($20.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.91) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,413.64 ($32.38).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,331 ($17.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,464.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,672.27. The stock has a market cap of £10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.07. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,255 ($30.26).

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,351.54). Insiders acquired 786 shares of company stock worth $1,040,254 in the last 90 days.

About Ocado Group (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.