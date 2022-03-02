Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,800 at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,990 ($26.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.15) to GBX 1,550 ($20.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.91) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,413.64 ($32.38).
LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,331 ($17.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,464.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,672.27. The stock has a market cap of £10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.07. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,255 ($30.26).
About Ocado Group (Get Rating)
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
