International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 215 by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 215 ($2.88) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.47) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 204.85 ($2.75).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 136.08 ($1.83) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.98). The company has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

